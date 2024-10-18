Ranbir Kapoor takes a dig at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s ‘fake accent’; reveals she always looked down upon movies

The Kapoor Khandaan is one of the most well-known and adored families of Hindi cinema. In many ways, they are Bollywood royalty. Well, today a new Kapoor entered the limelight. We are talking about Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Alia Bhatt Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin— Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Now that we have presented you the family tree, let’s talk about her debut. Riddhima has joined Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh as one of the newest stars on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The first episode of the show began with a sweet and witty message by Riddhima’s actor brother, Ranbir. At first, he was confused about the title, clarifying if it's ‘lives’ or ‘life’. Then he expressed confusion about the season and ultimately said ‘third bhi ho gaya’. Finally, Ranbir began his video message by saying, “F***! Riddhima is doing a reality series. It’s not even dawned upon me. I don’t know, I think I had mixed feelings about it. All her life, she looked down upon movies.” Hearing this, Riddhima denied RK’s statement whereas Neetu agreed with her son. Describing his sister, Ranbir shared, “What’s there to worry about? She is munphat, she has no filters. Riddhima is going to really mess it up.”

Ranbir revealed he and Neetu had a lot of discussion about Riddhima’s debut with the show because she is fiery and ‘Kapoors are always getting into trouble’. However, putting on a serious face, Ranbir warned the OG wives and the new wives that they shouldn’t take his sister lightly. He explained, “She’s somebody who will eventually just take it under the nose. You know? She’s that person. She’s a chhupa rustam. So, don’t get taken by her politeness or her fake accent.”

He concluded with a sweet message, telling Riddhima that he will always root for her. Ranbir even claimed that if there was a voting line for the show, he would be on it constantly. Well, Ranbir’s cute cameo will hopefully turn out to be Riddhima’s good luck charm this season, as she sets out to charm the audience with her screen presence.