Ranveer Singh hints at a bigger dhamaka with Dhurandhar 2 under co-star’s appreciation post: ‘When they experience…’

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s first ever collaboration, Dhurandhar arrived in theatres this week. Within two days, the spy action thriller has emerged as a dominating force at the box office, with movie buffs rushing to their nearest cinema halls to witness the ‘must watch masterpiece’, as described by netizens. Ranveer and Akshaye Khanna’s performances, especially, have received lots of love from audiences. Well, celebrating the film’s success ahead of the sequel, Ranveer’s co-star Danish Pandor penned an appreciation post for him, referring to the lead star as ‘Dhu-RAN-dhar’. In his response, Ranveer hinted at Dhurandhar 2 being even bigger than Dhurandhar .

Sharing a cute picture hugging Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor shared, “I still remember the very first day we met during the narration,you walked in with that trademark energy, hugged me tight and said, “Danniiisshh!! We’ll kill it!” That one moment itself told me what kind of journey this was going to be!! Your energy, your madness, your precision, your generosity as a co-actor was just inspiring… it all just rubs off on you.” He went on to add, “Getting this opportunity, sharing this journey with you, watching you transform into this powerhouse every single day… I’m genuinely grateful. @ranveersingh bhai, you’ve inspired me more than you know!! Thank you for being such an amazing co-actor!!All hearts❤️❤️❤️❤️He's invincible, he's untouchable,he's seen it all🔥🔥🔥💣💣Cheers to you❤️❤️ Cheers to "DHU-RAN-DHAR"💣💣🔥🔥.”

Responding to this post, Ranveer Singh shared, “Tu meri jaan hai ! ❤️ Everyone is loving you ! Imagine what will happen when they experience part two ! ♥️🔥♥️🔥♥️🔥 I’m overwhelmed with these words . Will hold this message close to my heart . And cherish every moment of our collaboration. Tu chha gaya mere rajjjja !!! Proud of you !! And thrilled for you!!! 🙌🏽🙏🏽♥️🧿🙌🏽🙏🏽♥️🧿🙌🏽🙏🏽♥️🧿.”

Wse are so ready! Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026.