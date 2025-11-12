Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma shoot for Laikey Laikaa promotional song in Delhi; See exclusive pics

Munjya Fame actor Abhay Verma and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who marked her decent debut with Azaad were decently spotted in Delhi filming their upcoming movie Laikey Laika, directed by Saurabh Gupta. The schedule took place at various locations across the capital, including Vijay Ghat, IG Colony, and Lodhi Road.
A close source to the project revealed that Rasha and Abhay shot a promotional song sequence. “The romantic song was being filmed in Connaught Place on Monday,"
HTCity got hands on the exclusive glimpse of spn g from the sets, where the young actors with seemingly affordable chemistry looked completely at ease with each other,"
The video of their upcoming film, Rasha Thadani begins by stating: “Getready with me for something very special.” Abhay Verma chimes in to claim that they are ready, but are fans ready? The two then come together on set, leaving us in awe of their fresh and adorable chemistry as they pose together, looking like a very convincing onscreen couple. The caption underneath this post reads: “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? 😏💖 Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”
The makers had earlier announced the film which is slated to release in 2026. Well, fans are beyond excited to see these two powerhouses come together onscreen!