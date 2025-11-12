Edit Profile
    Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma shoot for Laikey Laikaa promotional song in Delhi; See exclusive pics

    Rasha Thadani is shooting in Delhi for Saurabh Gupta's next.

    Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 12:34 AM IST
    By Rohit Bhatnagar
    Munjya Fame actor Abhay Verma and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who marked her decent debut with Azaad were decently spotted in Delhi filming their upcoming movie Laikey Laika, directed by Saurabh Gupta. The schedule took place at various locations across the capital, including Vijay Ghat, IG Colony, and Lodhi Road.

    Rasha and Abhay shoot an intimate romantic song for their next.
    A close source to the project revealed that Rasha and Abhay shot a promotional song sequence. “The romantic song was being filmed in Connaught Place on Monday,"

    HTCity got hands on the exclusive glimpse of spn g from the sets, where the young actors with seemingly affordable chemistry looked completely at ease with each other,"

    Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/cinema/rasha-thadani-and-abhay-verma-come-together-for-laikey-laikaa-leave-fans-wanting-more-with-their-chemistry-watch-101749635401969.html

    Rasha and Abhay on the sets of Laikey Laikaa.
    The video of their upcoming film, Rasha Thadani begins by stating: “Getready with me for something very special.” Abhay Verma chimes in to claim that they are ready, but are fans ready? The two then come together on set, leaving us in awe of their fresh and adorable chemistry as they pose together, looking like a very convincing onscreen couple. The caption underneath this post reads: “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? 😏💖 Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”

    The makers had earlier announced the film which is slated to release in 2026. Well, fans are beyond excited to see these two powerhouses come together onscreen!

    News/Htcity/Cinema/Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma Shoot For Laikey Laikaa Promotional Song In Delhi; See Exclusive Pics
    © 2025 HindustanTimes