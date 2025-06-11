Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma come together for Laikey Laikaa, leave fans wanting more with their chemistry; watch

Earlier this week, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani teased fans when she shared a fun video on social media with Munjya fame Abhay Verma. In what looked like the recording of their video call, the newcomers asked each other if they were ready before wondering aloud if the audience was ready for what’s to come on June 11. Well, the day is finally here and the secret is out! After wowing the country with their respective smashing Bollywood debut films Azaad and Munjya, Rasha and Abhay are now joining forces for a new film, titled Laikey Laikaa. After watching them together, expectations are now soaring high. Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani

In the announcement video of their upcoming film, Rasha Thadani begins by stating: “Get ready with me for something very special.” Abhay Verma chimes in to claim that they are ready, but are fans ready? The two then come together on set, leaving us in awe of their fresh and adorable chemistry as they pose together, looking like a very convincing onscreen couple. The caption underneath this post reads: “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? 😏💖 Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”

Well, fans are beyond excited to see these two powerhouses come together onscreen! One social media user celebrated in the comment section below by writing: “They actually look cute or am i trippin'?? also what's with this another weird title laikeylaikaa😵‍💫,” whereas another wrote, “Finally a pair that doesn't look annoying. I can watch this.” A comment read: “You both are Looking Amazing Together😍❤️,” whereas a netizen shared, “Ngl, this pairing looks fresh and cute.” Meanwhile, a social media user tried to explain the title, and wrote, “Laikey means ladki girl in bhojpuri laika means ladka boy in bhojpuri.😐.” We’ll have to wait for the makers to confirm if this in fact the meaning of Rasha and Abhay’s film title.

How excited are you to witness this fresh jodi in theatres next year?