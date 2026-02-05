Rasha Thadani on making her singing debut with Chaap Tilak in Laikey Laikaa: It's an ode to Shiva

Just one-film-old in the industry, Rasha Thadani made her singing debut recently with the song Chaap Tilak from her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa co-starring Abhay Verma. And she calls the opportunity a dream come true. “Performing arts as a whole has always been something that I've loved, whether it was music, dancing, singing or acting,” she says. Rasha Thadani (Photo: Instagram) Having professionally trained in the art form, Rasha Thadani reflects, “I was five-years-old when I started training in Hindustani classical music with Qadir Mustafa Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son. He has trained me since I was 5 and I've also learned jazz. Music is like an escape, that one hour you have to yourself when you do your riyaaz. I always wanted to sing, it has been my passion. I am a completely obsessed shower singer. I'm so grateful that I now get a step into the music industry.”

For Rasha, the song is an ode to Shiva. “I've done my pilgrimage of 12 jyotirlings and Shiva, more than anything, is a part of life more than a religion. He's with me every day, no matter what. My interpretation of the song is that when they talk about the damru, that is not just dancing, I can just envision Natraj dancing. That royalty of how he dances on the beats of the damru. The beats are symbolic of Natraj’s damru. He is the god of art and dancing, and the song is an ode to him. My art belongs to him.”