Rasha Thadani seeks Lord Shiva's blessings after singing debut with Chaap Tilak: ‘Offering my art to Nataraja’

Rasha took to Instagram to post photos from her recent visit to the Shiva temple. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen standing knee-deep in water, praying with folded hands while draped in a saffron shawl. The other pictures show Rasha posing with her team at the historic temple complex.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon ’s daughter and actor Rasha Thadani recently made her singing debut with the Laikey Laikaa song Chaap Tilak. Following the release, the actor visited a Shiva temple to seek blessings and offer her art to the Almighty. She shared pictures from her spiritual visit on social media.

Along with the pictures, Rasha wrote, “Shiva has always been so important to me. Chaap Tilak is a song so close to my heart. I have left Chhap Tilak. Offering my art and my tilak to Nataraja, the cosmic dancer. I am going on wearing the sky today — His universe surrounds me always. Baje damru on the rhythm of my mind — Shiva’s dumroo beats and the rhythm stay forever in my heart. Grateful. Om Namah Shivay.”

Her singing debut with Chaap Tilak also received praise from Prabhas. The actor took to Instagram and penned a note that read, “Such a lovely singing debut @rashathadani. Your performance in #ChaapTilak is honest, heartfelt and comes straight from the heart. Congratulations.” The song has been sung by Rasha and IP Singh, composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh), with lyrics penned by Sidharth–Garima and Singh.

The actor had earlier revealed that she had visited 11 Jyotirlingas by the age of 19 and completed her 12th Jyotirlinga visit with her mother, Raveena Tandon, in 2025 during the promotions of her debut film Azaad.