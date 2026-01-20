Rasha Thadani makes singing debut with Chaap Tilak in Laikey Laikaa, netizens are all praise: ‘Call the fire brigade..’
Rasha Thadani is taking her artistic journey to the next level with her singing debut in the song Chaap Tilak from the upcoming film Laikey Laikaa. Take a look
In the world of Bollywood star kids, few have generated as much organic buzz as Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. While fans were already eager to see her on the silver screen with Laikey Laikaa after her debut in Ajay Devgn's Azaad, the young actor has thrown a major curveball by revealing a hidden talent: her soulful singing voice.
All about her singing debut and Laikey Laikaa
While Laikey Laikaa marks Rasha's sophomore acting project, it also sees her making her singing debut. In the music video released by Zee Music today, fans can catch a glimpse of Rasha performing the soulful song in the studio.
Beyond the music, the film itself is shaping up to be an intense, gritty romantic drama. Two such fan-favourites who are now coming together for the movie are Rasha and Munjya (2024) fame Abhay Verma. Directed by Saurabh Gupta and produced by Bhavna Talwar and Raghav Gupta, the film is a story about young love. Slated to release in the summer this year, the first look has already created a tremendous buzz.
Netizens react
Fan reactions to her singing debut have been electric. On YouTube, one viewer commented, “Best playback singer award goes to miss rasha thadani,” while another wrote, “What a song wow rasha so so happy for this collab.” Excitement continued with comments like, “This is fireeee Rasha has got such an amazing voice and the song is lit 🫶,” and, “Omg what a energetic songg🔥🔥 I love this song and play again and again this is dmn good yrr🙌🏻.” Another fan added, “Somebody call fire brigade cuz the song if fireeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥.” What do you think about the starlet's first singing attempt?