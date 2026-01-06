Rashami Desai on rumours of TV Comeback: I'm Intentionally staying away until something worthwhile comes my way

Days after refuting rumours of being part of reality show, The 50, actor Rashami Desai says that she now plans to move away from the television medium altogether as of now. The reason, she states, is that “nobody wants to see rona dhona in today’s time.” Rashami Desai (Instagram)

Putting speculation of her return to TV to rest, she adds, “Such rumours spoil my other work prospects. For now, I am occupied with my theatre project and I am internationally traveling for four months for it, so where will I find the time to do a reality show? The rumour was so certain that it surprised me, and I was like, ‘What?’ I don’t want any such baseless news to affect my shows abroad.”

This shift away from the small screen is driven by a lack of compelling content for her. She shares, “I am intentionally staying away from TV, and being vocal about it can simply be connected to the fact that there is just no good content. My earlier shows like Uttaran, Dil se Dil Tak or Pari Hoon Mein, kaha hai waisi kahaniyaan. Aisa kuch ataa toh mein bilkul haan karti. Some reality and real characters are required even in today’s time. Woh rona dhona nobody wants to see. Today’s woman knows how to take a stand for herself. So how long will it take for the makers to understand and bring shows that are running shoulder to shoulder with the society? Every story can’t be about kitchen politics, please! I am not able to relate to it or be part of it.”

Instead of traditional soaps, Rashami is channelling her time into more different platforms, latest being her YouTube show. “Starting my own talk series- Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak - Love ka OG talk show, was the real revelation for me. It makes me look forward to work this year with a content heart. I’m a person who believes in love and friendship; this talk show is my way of giving good to people around me."

While Rashmai’s focus has shifted to digital and stage, details remain under wraps for her screen comeback, she confirms she is working on a new project. “I can’t talk about it till allowed, but it’s a big release for me for 2026, that’s for sure,” she signs off.