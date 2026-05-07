Rashmeet Kaur on objectification of women in music: Only shallow people relate

Singer Rashmeet Kaur recently lit up the stage during her Delhi concert at Hindu College's Mecca '26. It was an evening to remember, where the audience was captivated by her magic as she sang her biggest hits including Bajre Da Sitta and Nadiyon Paar. Talking to us about the responsibility of an artist as they go on stage, Rashmeet says, “I think it's high time that people should understand what the need of the hour is. We have a deep responsibility as an artist when we go on stage. We hold a mic and there are thousands of people who are listening to that one person who has that mic, who holds that mic. Now it's in the hands of that one person, if that person can motivate those thousands of people, they can bring back something home which is inspiring, which is uplifting, which is moving, which is gonna have some impact on those people.”

Singer Rashmeet Kaur

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She adds, “It's like a leader. If the leader will say something, people will follow. These artists including me, they have a massive following. You can take that massive following to anywhere, in any direction. Why not give them a nice direction? Why put thoughts in people's brains which are so unnecessary and derogatory?”

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmeet goes on to add, “Or they can just drink a couple of drinks and enjoy and then do some badtameezi or leave and just be a part of the hype culture. People don't realise the responsibility of holding that mic and talking to the audience. It's like a leader. If the leader says something, people will follow. And all these artists including me, everybody, they have a massive following. You can take that massive following in any direction. Why not give them a nice direction? Why provoke different cultures? Why put thoughts in people's brains which are unnecessary and derogatory?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmeet goes on to add, “Or they can just drink a couple of drinks and enjoy and then do some badtameezi or leave and just be a part of the hype culture. People don't realise the responsibility of holding that mic and talking to the audience. It's like a leader. If the leader says something, people will follow. And all these artists including me, everybody, they have a massive following. You can take that massive following in any direction. Why not give them a nice direction? Why provoke different cultures? Why put thoughts in people's brains which are unnecessary and derogatory?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about her views on Hindi and Punjabi rappers facing controversy, complaints or censorship demands in India over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs, violence, and misogyny, Rashmeet explains, “I think whenever things are getting canceled, they are getting canceled for good if the reason is ‘Oh my god, their lyrics are derogatory’. So if there is a lehar jo start hui hai ye cancel hone ki cheezein, I think it is definitely working. I am not going to name people because I am not aware of this. But if this is happening then it is definitely for good because people should know.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about her views on Hindi and Punjabi rappers facing controversy, complaints or censorship demands in India over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs, violence, and misogyny, Rashmeet explains, “I think whenever things are getting canceled, they are getting canceled for good if the reason is ‘Oh my god, their lyrics are derogatory’. So if there is a lehar jo start hui hai ye cancel hone ki cheezein, I think it is definitely working. I am not going to name people because I am not aware of this. But if this is happening then it is definitely for good because people should know.” {{/usCountry}}

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When asked to share her take on objectification of women in music lately, the singer responds, “I don't pay attention to it, because if I do, I will start dwelling and cribbing. The current generation and the upcoming generation are understanding the scene better than anyone. They have the knowledge to identify lyrics where a woman is being objectified and people don't stick with those songs for a long time.” Instead, Rashmeet puts her focus on creating something meaningful and uplifting, music which the audience can relate to. “Be it Haye Ri Duniya, Sherni, Limitless Pyaar or Faqeeran, people relate to those songs because the lyrics, the melody, is impactful. It holds a power and meaning behind it. Only shallow people will relate to objectifying songs, where they don't pay attention to what is being said, humko bas dance karna hai.”

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Apart from folk music, over the years Rashmeet has made a place for herself in the Bollywood music industry as well, with songs such as Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka for the horror comedy Thamma (2025) and Ishq Nachaawe for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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