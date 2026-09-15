The Peacock Theatre in Downtown, Los Angeles, was buzzing with women power, as the female artistes ruled the night of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. While The Pitt and Widow’s Bay swept all the major trophies, there were few iconic moments from the ceremony that made the 78th edition a memorable one.

The “Host” factor:

Zendaya, Tom Holland, Mariska Hargitay, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

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Mariska Hargitay , 62, kicked off the celebrations, as she took the stage for the first time as a host at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Hargitay started the show with a pre-taped video where the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor was seen in a parody song with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. She also went on to state that she was the first woman in 15 years to host the Primetime Emmy Awards. The American actor also had a funny on-stage conversation with Nicole Kidman later in the show.

Making heads turn:

Making a rare appearance, Zendaya and Tom Holland owned the red carpet. More than Holland, it was Zendaya who stole the show with her pixie haircut. The Euphoria star ditched her usual long locks that gave her a look a distinct retro vibe. The Hollywood actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but lost to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.

The pregnancy reveal:

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{{^usCountry}} Actors Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola made their first appearance after reports surfaced last month that the couple were expecting their first child. Osceola flaunted her baby bump in a floor-length halter dress, while Hamm wore a black suit. The couple has been together for six years, reportedly and look all set to welcome their first child. The record breakers: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actors Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola made their first appearance after reports surfaced last month that the couple were expecting their first child. Osceola flaunted her baby bump in a floor-length halter dress, while Hamm wore a black suit. The couple has been together for six years, reportedly and look all set to welcome their first child. The record breakers: {{/usCountry}}

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In a historic moment, Widow’s Bay made history to become the only comedy series to win 14 awards at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Besides, actor Matthew Rhys became the first actor in the 78 years history of the awards where an actor won two lead actor awards for his performances in two different shows — Widow’s Bat and The Beast in Me. Besides, Jean Smart received her fifth Emmy Award and became the only actor to win Emmy awards for every season of her show Hacks. The makers of the show The Pitt also made history as their show bagged six awards after being nominated in more than 25 categories.

Remembering the legends:

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While the night was all about fun, joy and celebrations, the fraternity also joined in remembering the ones who passed away recently. Tributes poured in for all the actors who passed away recently. Leading the segment were Sally Field and Reba McEntire who spoke about the Country music legend, who died at 80.

Besides, actor Catherine O’Hara, who died in January at 71, was also honoured at the 78th Emmy Awards by her three actors who played her children on-screen — Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy.