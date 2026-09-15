Widow’s Bay beats The Studio’s Emmy record with 14 wins, Matthew Rhys makes history: What is the Apple TV show about?

Widow’s Bay dominated the major comedy categories at the Emmys, taking home Outstanding Comedy Series along with acting wins for its cast. Matthew Rhys won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Mayor Tom Loftis, while Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root were honoured in the supporting acting categories.

Widow’s Bay arrived at the September 2026 ceremony with 19 nominations, after winning eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. It continued that winning run during the main ceremony, taking all six awards it was nominated for and pushing its total to 14. The feat saw it overtake The Studio, which had previously held the record with 13 wins in one season.

Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay turned the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards into its biggest night yet. The genre-bending series took home 14 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and in the process set a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy in a single season. Created by Katie Dippold, the show has carved out a rather unusual space for itself by mixing small-town politics with dark humour and supernatural horror.

The series also picked up awards for both writing and direction. Creator Katie Dippold won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, while Hiro Murai was named Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The Atlanta director also made Emmy history with the win, becoming the first Asian director to take the award in the category.

(Read HT review of Widow's Bay: Hilarious yet horrific in the same breath, Apple TV series is one of the year's best shows)

Matthew Rhys had a night of his own at the Emmys. After winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay, he picked up another trophy for Netflix’s psychological thriller The Beast in Me, winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. With the two wins, Matthew became the first actor to take home lead acting Emmys in two different categories on the same night.