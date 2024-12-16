The world mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco on Monday at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. A pioneer of Indian classical music, Zakir was not only celebrated for his virtuosity on the tabla but also for his role in one of India’s most memorable advertisements—the iconic Wah Taj ad for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea. Ustad Zakir Hussain had become a household name after appearing in the ad for Taj Mahal tea.

Filmed in the 1980s, the Wah Taj ad catapulted both the brand and Zakir into popular culture, becoming a hallmark of Indian advertising history. At a time when television was still a novelty in India, the ad resonated with viewers for its simple yet impactful message and Zakir’s humble charisma.

The advertisement opens with Zakir seated against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, effortlessly playing the tabla. His performance draws admiration from the on-screen audience, prompting an exclamation: “Wah Ustaad!” With characteristic humility and wit, Zakir responds, “Arey huzoor, Wah Taj boliye!” This exchange, though brief, became iconic, embedding itself in the collective memory of Indian audiences.

The making of the ad, however, was no small feat. Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), the agency behind the campaign, wanted a brand ambassador who could embody a blend of traditional Indian artistry and global sophistication. Zakir, with his international presence and classical roots, was the perfect choice.

But there were challenges. At the time, Zakir was living in California, and communication technology was limited—no internet, sparse phone connectivity, and high travel costs. Nevertheless, when approached, Zakir was so thrilled by the idea that he agreed immediately, even flying to India at his own expense.

The production team faced a unique challenge: most Indians, including members of the advertising team, had never seen Zakir Hussain. His fame was largely confined to radio performances, as television had not yet become a dominant medium. On the day of the shoot at the Taj Mahal, a curious crowd gathered, wondering who the ad’s star would be. With characteristic humour, Hussain told the onlookers, “Mithun bhai aane wale hai, main uska chhota bhai hoon (Mithun brother is about to come, I'm his younger brother).” The remark only swelled the crowd’s anticipation, though they would eventually witness a performance unlike any other.

The ad itself was a testament to Zakir’s dedication. Despite falling ill the day before the shoot, he worked tirelessly for two days to ensure its completion. The simple concept likened his relentless pursuit of perfection in music to the rigorous testing that went into creating the perfect blend of Taj Mahal tea.

The 'Wah Taj' campaign not only elevated the brand but also introduced Zakir to millions who had never seen him before. It showcased his talent, humility, and unique charm, leaving an indelible mark on Indian advertising.

As the world says goodbye to this legend, the memory of his life, music, and even his playful presence in a tea commercial will continue to resonate with those he touched. Truly, 'Wah Ustaad!'