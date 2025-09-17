RIP Robert Redford| From Leonardo DiCaprio to Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor: Film world bids farewell to Sundance Kid

The death of Hollywood legend Robert Redford has drawn tributes from across the world of cinema, with both stars from across the globe remembering him as one of the industry’s most influential figures. The Oscar-winning actor and director, who also founded the Sundance Institute, died at his Utah home on Tuesday morning. He was 89. Film celebrities from across the globe shared heartfelt tributes for Robert Redford who died on Tuesday From Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to The Sting, Out of Africa and All the President's Men, Robert’s career spanned decades, leaving behind a legacy that stretched far beyond the screen. Known for blending art with activism, he was celebrated as a passionate environmentalist and a tireless supporter of independent filmmaking. From Bollywood, veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note remembering Robert’s magnetism on screen and his pioneering efforts off it. “From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between—he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever,” he wrote. He also credited Robert for inspiring filmmakers through Sundance, adding, “His contribution to cinema is etched in history and inimitable.”

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tributes to Robert Redford

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Robert’s famous words, “storytelling is (an) important part of human continuity,” alongside a black-and-white picture of the late actor. Priyanka Chopra also paid her respects by posting his photo with the caption “Icon,” accompanied by a folded hands and sad emoji. Hollywood stars, meanwhile, flooded social media with memories and tributes. Leonardo DiCaprio praised Robert as an “actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts,” saying his legacy would endure for generations.

Demi Moore, his Indecent Proposal co-star, remembered him as “an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend,” sharing a clip from their 1993 film.

Mark Ruffalo called him “a real American Hero,” recalling how Robert profoundly impacted his career. Julianne Moore described him as the first movie star she ever loved, while Ethan Hawke hailed him as “our ultimate champion of independent film.”

Octavia Spencer highlighted how Sundance gave emerging filmmakers—from Ryan Coogler to Radha Blank—their first chance. Scarlett Johansson credited him with inspiring her to pursue the possibilities of acting. “Bob, thank you for your belief in me and for your grace and guidance. You inspired so many artists, myself included, to go deeper, to stay present, to push creative boundaries, and to explore further, and for that, we are forever grateful,” she said. While popular filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola remembered his brilliance as both an actor and director, calling him “an intelligent, sincere and overwhelmingly good person.”