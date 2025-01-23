Robert Pattinson leads Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi masterpiece Mickey 17 in new trailer; leaves fans hyped

Warner Bros. Pictures has just dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Mickey 17, the latest cinematic masterpiece from Academy Award-winning director of Parasite, Bong Joon-ho. Set to hit theatres internationally on March 7, 2025, Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an unlikely hero caught in an unimaginable predicament. Mickey works for an employer who requires an unthinkable commitment: to die for a living. With this intriguing premise, Joon-ho brings us yet another thought-provoking story that looks to be a standout in the sci-fi genre. Robert Pattinson stars in new trailer

Pattinson’s casting has fans buzzing, with many praising his impressive range. One excited fan shared, “Robert Pattinson has got to be one of the best actors working right now, his range is insane.” Another commented, “This looks super fun. Pattinson has been killing it in recent years.” A third added, “Rob's on a roll these days. The wide range of different films he's done in the past decade is very impressive.” His diverse career, spanning roles in The Batman, Tenet, and beyond, has certainly made him a favourite among moviegoers.

But it's not just Pattinson who has caught the attention of fans. Joon-ho's return to the big screen after the success of Parasite has generated an equal level of excitement. One commenter excitedly wrote, “Everybody talking about Pattinson, but BONG JOON HO IS BACK!!!!! The GOAT!” Another fan added, “Bong Joon Ho is the spiritual successor to Alfred Hitchcock. Not just the style, but the humor, personality, and flair. Can't wait!” Clearly, Mickey 17 has sparked plenty of anticipation not just for its star power, but also for the unique filmmaking vision of the director.

Fans are also hopeful that Mickey 17 will be a well-crafted and original addition to the sci-fi genre. One comment stated, “Looks really good, a proper well-written original sci-fi movie… it’s been a while. Hope we all actually go to the cinema to watch it!” As the trailer builds anticipation, one thing is clear: Mickey 17 is shaping up to be a must-see film of 2025, and audiences are eager to experience the next groundbreaking work from one of cinema's most exciting directors.