Rohit Roy: Nothing is wrong with nepotism, the debate is a waste of time

Actor Rohit Bose Roy recently put an Instagram story regarding the constant nepotism debate in the industry, calling it ‘useless’. Talking to us about the same, he shares, “There is no particular incident that triggered my post,” Roy states, adding, “It’s just that every time you hear stories and read stuff about a few actors who are related to people in the industry, it’s just a useless argument and a waste of time. Nothing is wrong with nepotism.” Rohit Bose Roy on his Instagram Story

“Tomorrow, if a businessman’s son wants to take over his father’s business, isn’t he most welcome? Will the businessman go and look for his neighbor’s son to groom and take over his business? It’s always easier within any industry,” Roy questions.

The actor argues that the focus on nepotism detracts from acknowledging the hard work put in by individuals, regardless of their lineage. “When people talk about nepotism, they are taking away from the hard work that a boy/girl is putting in, only because they are a son or daughter of an actor, director, etc. That really is irritating,” the 55-year-old emphasises.

Roy also emphasises that nepotism, in his opinion, is not inherently negative and criticized the lack of resolution in the ongoing debate. “The nepotism debate is useless because it has no head or tail,” he asserts. “What are you debating? These discussions are only put forward by people who are disgruntled. Nepotism was never meant to be a negative word. If no conclusion is ever going to come out of the debate, isn’t it useless?”

While acknowledging the advantage nepotism may afford individuals, he says that talent should ultimately prevail. “Of course, they have an edge to enter the industry. They know people, people know them. But, it’s always beneficial to both sides. Today, if a producer wants to launch a kid, and a kid already has weight, reception, and popularity among the audience, why would he not take him?”

Roy concludes by suggesting that instead of perpetuating the debate, efforts should be made to create opportunities for outsiders. “Keep the debate going only if you can get to a conclusion or solution. Make a platform or something for outsiders and then open your mouth,” he ends.