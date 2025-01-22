Ryan Gosling in talks to star in standalone Star Wars film helmed by Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy

Three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is in discussions to headline a Star Wars film, which is set to be directed by Shawn Levy, the filmmaker behind Deadpool and Wolverine. As with all Star Wars projects, details are as elusive as the blueprints for a Death Star, and this one is no exception. Ryan Gosling is in talks to feature in a stand alone films for Star Wars

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn has been working on this Star Wars feature since 2022, with Jonathan Tropper—his collaborator on films like This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project—crafting the script for over a year. Levy will also produce the film under his 21 Laps banner, joining Star Wars stalwart Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm in steering the project.

The timeline for Levy’s story remains shrouded in mystery. Star Wars narratives span centuries, chronicling the rise and fall of a galactic republic, its transformation into a dictatorship, and the subsequent rebellion. It’s also unclear whether the story will feature Jedi and their dark counterparts, the Sith. However, what is certain is that the film will stand apart from the iconic Skywalker Saga, which centres on the beloved characters Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin.

The movie is intended to be a standalone story. Lucasfilm declined to comment on any potential deals or specifics surrounding the project. Sources suggest that Ryan’s involvement represents a late but significant development for Shawn’s filmmaking slate. Initially, Levy was eyeing a boy band film with Paramount, which would have reunited him with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, Ryan Gosling’s interest has propelled the Star Wars project into hyperdrive.

If negotiations are successful, this film could become Levy’s next major project and the next Star Wars instalment to begin production. Filming could commence as early as this autumn. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and Grogu wrapped production in mid-December, with its release scheduled for 22 May 2026.