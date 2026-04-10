Saanand Verma on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! ending and juggling films: I will be a bhabhi ji actor forever

As news of one of the longest running comic daily Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! to go off air after 11 years, Saanad Verma says, “I will be a Bhabhi ji actor forever. It’s my show, it’s our show. Whenever it will remember me I will be there for it if it makes a comeback on OTT I will be more than happy..” Saanand Verma

“I am among those who have been part of the show since its inception. I too got to hear about the news and trust me it’s not making me sad but emotional. Bas thoda vichilit hoon aur woh banta bhi hai, it’s been 10-11 years. The character of Anokhelal Saxena lives in me and woh kahi nai jayega. I have not only lived that character on screen but I live it in my life. Similarly taking life as it comes,” says the actor who was also part of the cast of the film made on the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run

On reasons for the show going off air and the channel being free to air he adds, “I have worked in the broadcast industry for fourteen years and I well understand everything boils to business. It’s similar to any other business if no profit happens. Even in our regular lives we shut that venture so the entertainment industry is no different. TV is facing its toughest phase but there are cities that still watch TV dailies but maybe that is not giving sufficient numbers, joh hain so hain.”

Saanand who was away from the shoot of the comic daily for a month adds, “Yes I was away as I had movies to complete. After the first year of the show as and when my character became a hit I couldn't go regular shoots but shot for my scenes in a couple days in bulk, as it was the show that gave me so much I had to go there. I am one of the few actors who was constantly working on other projects as well because mein thakk gya tha ek hi kirdar mein. In the duration I did 35 films and five web shows,” laughs.

The actor is happily part of Gomaal franchise, “I am so happy that Rohit Shetty ji was one of the most awaited directors in my list. I love him and those characters he created. Also the way Ajay and Arshad added so much life to their roles, aur ab toh Akshay ji ki entry hui hain so ab aur maza ayega, he is one of the best in the business,I am lucky to make an entry in the franchise with him.”