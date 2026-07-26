Saanvie Tallwar on why she didn’t file a case against her former cos-star Karan Kundrra over assault

Nearly a decade after Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum went off air, actor Saanvie Tallwar levelled allegations of on-set harassment and physical assault against former co-star Karan Kundrra. While her claims have sparked conversations online, one question, she says, has repeatedly come her way: Why did she not take legal action at the time?

Actor Saanvie Tallwar, (inset) Karan Kundrra

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Tallwar alleges that during the filming of a scene, Kundrra came too close and kissed her, catching her off guard. She claims she responded by pushing and slapping him, after which he allegedly slapped her back and abused her and her family.

Explaining why she chose not to file a police complaint, Tallwar tells us that producer Ektaa Kapoor’s intervention played a key role. “Many ask why I didn’t file a complaint because Ektaa texted me and met me after the incident. She supported me, and we went back to working on the show. That was why I didn’t file a complaint against him for assaulting me,” she says.

Tallwar also claims that pursuing the matter legally at that stage could have jeopardised her career. “Professionals aise hote hain, if I would have taken the legal route back then, career khatam ho jata. But maaf nahin kar sakti, kabhi nahin,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} On why she has chosen to revisit the episode now, the actor says she never received the closure she sought. “Baat purani hai, but I haven’t got closure from him ever. Also, I have to come out with the correct version. Mistakes are part of human nature, but you learn from your mistakes before moving on; he hasn’t,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On why she has chosen to revisit the episode now, the actor says she never received the closure she sought. “Baat purani hai, but I haven’t got closure from him ever. Also, I have to come out with the correct version. Mistakes are part of human nature, but you learn from your mistakes before moving on; he hasn’t,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Tallwar adds that she had spoken about the incident earlier, but feels her account “was not picked up correctly at that time”.

The actor has been working on Indian television since 2012, and did shows like Qubool Hai, Chandra Nandini, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Most recently, the actor has been promoting her work in the OTT space, including her recent series, Khamosh Aahatein.

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Kundrra has not publicly addressed the renewed allegations in recent reports. We reached out to his team for a comment but received no response.



As of the time of reporting, Karan Kundrra has not publicly responded to these allegations, nor have his representatives issued a statement regarding the claims.