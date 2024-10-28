Sai Tamhankar confirms breakup with Anish: It was a mutual decision

Actor Sai Tamhankar has confirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Anish Joag have parted ways. Reports of their breakup surfaced a few weeks ago when Tamhankar had posted a cryptic social media post that read: “I’m single by choice. Not my choice. But it’s still a choice.” She had also deleted all pictures with Jogi. Sai Tamhankar with ex boyfriend Anish Joag.

Now, while speaking to us, Tamhankar confirmed her breakup sharing that it was a mutual decision. She tells us, “Yes, we have headed our separate ways and it was a mutual decision. It was tough but it happened and it is what it is. He is a very special person in my life and will always be and I will wish well for him and I know that the other party also feels the same way.”

Before dating Joag, Tamhankar was married to visual effects artist Amey Gosavi. The couple tied the knot in 2013 but parted ways in 2015. Following that, Tamhankar and Joag began dating, with he producing several films starring Tamhankar, including YZ (2016), Girlfriend (2019) and Dhurala (2020), among others.



On handling public scrutiny, the actor, who recently starred in the thriller series Manvat Murders, states, “I clearly see the line between my professional and personal life, and I’m very protective of that boundary.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ground Zero alongside Emraan Hashmi. Giving an update, she sshares: “It’s in post production stage and we have been hearing great reports so I am quite looking forward to it.”

About working with Hashmi, Tamhankar says she feels that “everyone has bracketed him and very few directors have been explore what a good actor he is”. “I am glad the kind of roles he is choosing now. It’s a pleasure working with him,” she signs off.