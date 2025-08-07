Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda pen love letters for fans amid the film crossing 500 crore worldwide

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda got a dream start in Bollywood last month as their film Saiyaara became a nationwide phenomenon, catapulting them to overnight stardom. The Mohit Suri directorial garnered acclaim critically and created a storm at the box office too, with its most recent milestone being crossing ₹500 crore gross worldwide. Celebrating the love coming their way, both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda penned a note for the fans, expressing gratitude for the acceptance from the audience. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda(Photos: Instagram)

Sharing images from the film, Ahaan penned an emotional note remembering his grandmother, wishing she could have seen him achieve this success. He wrote, “dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati,” adding, “sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi.”

Acknowledging the fans who made the Mohit Suri directorial a success story for ages, he thanked them for making the child in him who dreamed, happy. “I don’t know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever,” he said, adding, “Thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge.”

Aneet also got emotional as she admitted that as the daze is wearing off, along with the gratitude for love coming her way, she also feels scared about the future. “All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back. I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there,” she said.

Saiyaara released on July 18 and became an instant success, marking the highest opening day collection for a film starring newcomers as it grossed over ₹20 crores on day 1. Over time, it crossed more milestones and till date, has grossed over ₹300 crores at the domestic box office.