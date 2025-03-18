Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s cute chemistry and kisses steal the show in Sikandar Naache; fans call it a ‘banger’

When National Crush Rashmika Mandanna was cast opposite Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan in Sikandar, there was a lot of chatter on the internet about their age difference. However, the debate ceased to matter when fans finally got a glimpse of the two together onscreen in Sikandar’s first song Zohra Jabeen. The only thing that did speak was their cute chemistry. Well, the third and much-awaited song, the film’s title track, is now out. Titled Sikandar Naache, the song’s teaser reminded many netizens of Salman and Katrina Kaif’s Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger (2012). But did the new song match their expectations? Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar Naache

Well, it sure did. Once again Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan left us all in awe of how cute they look together! Their chemistry is fire and the two somehow fit together perfectly. Helmed by Amit Mishra, AKASA and Siddhaant Miishhraa, Sikandar Naache has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan. Even though some of the dance moves sseem a little restricted, the vibe is perfect for Salman’s fans and the massy audience who is eagerly waiting for Sikandar. But what steals the show is Rashmika and Salman’s gentle cheek and forehead kisses. We are so excited to see them together and know more about their love story in the film!

Much like us, fans can’t stop gushing over Salman and Rashmika, their chemistry and fun dance moves. One such social media user gushed, “Bhai kya dance kiya hai too good. Salman Khan nailing it with the dance steps at 59 ❤ What energy 🔥😉 Salman-Rashmika chenistry 🔥,” whereas another wrote, “What A Mind blowing Song.. Everything looks perfect in this song- #SalmanKhan's Looks, chemistry with #RashmikaMandanna, dance steps… #SikandarNaache An instant Blockbuster 🔥.” Another internet user stated, “What a banger of a song! 🔥 Bhai's energy in #SikandarNaache is unmatched, and the chemistry with Rashmika is pure magic! This track is an absolute vibe! 🔥 #Sikandar #SalmanKhan,” while a fan wrote, “#SikandarNaache Is An Absolute BANGER, This is what we call a FESTIVE CELEBRATORY SONG #SalmanKhan and #RashmikaMandanna smoking out fire. 💥🔥Kya lag ta h blockbuster ya all time blockbuster.”

How excited are you to witness the glory of Sikandar when Rashmika and Salman’s film arrives in theatres on Eid, March 28?