After Salman Khan drops Sikandar’s Holi song Bam Bam Bhole, fans say ‘Rashmika ke character ki death…’

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 11, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's second song from Sikandar is here. While its perfect for the Holi, fans feel like they have their hands on a spoiler

Last week, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan shared the first and much awaited song from his upcoming film Sikandar. Titled Zohra Jabeen, the track won hearts because of its peppy music, foot-tapping beats and most of all, Salman’s sizzling chemistry with his gorgeous co-star Rashmika Mandanna. They looked amazing together and fans couldn’t get enough! So when Salman announced that a Holi anthem from the film will be released today, netizens expected more of his onscreen romance with Rashmika. Well, Sikandar’s second song Bam Bam Bhole gave us a lot more than just a glimpse of Salman and Rashmika’s love story.

Salman, Rashmika and Kajal in Sikandar’s Holi song Bam Bam Bhole
Salman, Rashmika and Kajal in Sikandar's Holi song Bam Bam Bhole

Helmed by Pritam, Shaan and Dev Negi, Bam Bam Bhole will surely find a place in many playlists this Holi, thanks to its fun and colourful massy vibe. Salman Khan looks ready for the festival dressed in red. But what grabbed audiences’ attention was the tears in his eyes along with Kajal Aggarwal’s entry and Rashmika’s ghostly presence in a pristine white suit. Many netizens are now guessing that Rashmika’s character will die in the film, before the Holi song, resulting in Kajal becoming Salman’s new love interest.

One such netizen tweeted, “#Sikandar Rashmika aka Saisri will die in movie and Kajal Agarwal will play 2nd love interest in the movie. 100% sure AR will cook an emotional movie,” whereas another claimed, “Spoiler Alert: Bhai is imagining About Rashmika's Character. Rashmika Ke Character Ki Death Ho Jayegi Film Me... & Possible #Kajal is playing the current love interest.” Meanwhile, a fan was reminded of Aamir Khan’s Ghajini (2008), where he imagines Asin in the end, after her death in the film: “A Sanjay Universe in #Sikandar 💥The excitement increased with #BamBamBhole , now I'm having huge expectations @ARMurugadoss Just make the Massiest Interval Block EVER, THIS EID , MASS-HYSTERIA- MADNESS all should be replaced by #SalmanKhan and #Sikandar 🔥🔥.”

Well, these are just guesses. We will have to wait and watch what actually happens when A. R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar arrives in theatres on March 28.

