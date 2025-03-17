Salman Khan takes us back to Tiger days, Rashmika Mandanna turns into an apsara in Sikandar Naache teaser; watch

When a Salman Khan film arrives in theatres, the occasion is no less than a festival for the superstar’s fans. The same will be the case for his much-awaited next release Sikandar, which is all set to take cinema halls by storm this Eid on March 28. Apart from Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, the action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss also stars National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. So far, the two actors have managed to win many hearts with their chemistry, a glimpse of which was offered in the film’s songs Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole. But the best is yet to come and the teaser of Sikandar’s title track Sikandar Naache is proof! Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar Naache teaser

Much to the delight of his fans, Salman Khan took to his official social media handle today to drop the teaser of Sikandar’s third song, the title track Sikandar Naache. The 23 seconds long clip, which features Bhaijaan’s swag-filled entry and a sneak peek at Rashmika Mandanna’s sexy moves, has already spread on the internet like wild fire. Salman takes us back to his Tiger days, as he walks in wearing an all black outfit which consists of a vest, a sleeveless shirt and a matching stole which reminds us of his iconic checkered stole that we first saw in Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Rashmika, on the other hand, is channelling her inner apsara in white.

Just like us, fans can’t get enough of this teaser, which has reminded many of Salman and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger theme song Mashallah. Showering love, one social media user gushed, “Mashallah mashallah songs vibes❤❤❤❤❤.. Maza aa jaega ❤❤❤,” whereas another claimed, “Arabic kutthu x mashalla tiger song aesthetic wise.” An internet user pointed out, “Bhai is giving Pathaan + Tiger vibes alone 💝,” whereas another wrote, “Music UFFF Vibe Masha Allah & Afgan Jalebi 🥵🔥🔥🔥.” A fan went as far as stating, “Ab jhumega sikandar 🔥jhukega pushpa 😂.”

Well, Sikandar Naache will be out tomorrow and we can’t wait to be blown away by Salman and Rashmika! How excited are you?