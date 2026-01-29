Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes a new member to the family; take a look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has officially welcomed a new member into the extended Khan family. Taking to social media, Arpita shared a birthday message for her nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s girlfriend Tina Rijhwani, writing, “Happy Birthday to the newest member of our family @tinarijhwani.” Alongside the message, Arpita posted an adorable picture of Ayaan and Tina, subtly making the relationship official within the Khan family circle.

The post’s caption and ring emojis left little to the imagination, as Ayaan made their engagement public. The photos quickly caught the attention of Bollywood insiders, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. He captioned it, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025 💍♥️”

Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, made headlines earlier this month after confirming his relationship on social media. A few weeks ago, Ayaan shared a carousel post to ring in the New Year, featuring cosy moments and candid clips with Tina Rijhwani.

The Khan-Agnihotri family tree Alvira Agnihotri, Salman's eldest sister, married actor Atul Agnihotri in 1995. The couple shares two children — Ayaan and Alizeh. Atul later turned producer and found success backing Salman-starrer Bodyguard (2011) under his banner, Reel Life Production.

Meanwhile, Ayaan’s sister Alizeh Agnihotri stepped into Bollywood in 2023 with Farrey, a film that marked her acting debut. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office, but Salman, her Mama, went all out to promote her first big-screen outing.

With Ayaan and Tina’s relationship now made official, it looks like celebrations might soon be on the cards for one of Bollywood’s most prominent families.