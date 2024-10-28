'Adrenaline rush incoming': Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun re-release has fans in a nostalgic chokehold

"Mere Karan Arjun aayenge!" Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan led Karan Arjun (1995) is set for a theatrical re-release after 30 years: The internet can't wait

Almost 30 years back, Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun, hit theatres on a wintry Friday morning in January. The year was 1995 and audiences were simply not prepared for the absolute delight that was, the heart-tugging potboiler of a film that director Rakesh Roshan had come up with. An airtight plot of course stood supported by the very-evidently brimming stardom of the two leads, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Playing heavy on the themes of motherhood, brotherhood and of course, the plot twist, returning from the dead, Karan Arjun emerged as one of the most notable films to have come out of 90s Bollywood, to-date. Not to mention, it is one of the few films which features superstars Salman and SRK in full-length roles, as they share screen space.

For those who weren't around or too young to gauge the magic of the movie or simply want to relive it again, Karan Arjun is all set for a milestone theatrical re-release, come November end. The announcement, without a doubt, has the internet in a nostalgic chokehold, as they reminisce their favourite moments from the film and playfully revisit the age old Salman versus SRK debate.

Salman's fans were quick to band together to hoist Karan Arjun as having been single-handedly led by their superstar. Comments to the tune read: "Ajay from Karan Arjun is kind of a character who can get his own spin-off, One of the best character from any 90s hindi action film. Truly dominated the whole film with his angry young man persona!", "Salman Khan's Looks, Aura and Swag was something else in Karan Arjun 🔥" and "Since #KaranArjun is re-releasing on the Big Screens...Megastar #SalmanKhan𓃵's domination throughout the movie will be witnessed once again.🔥 Full on adrenaline rush incoming 🥵".

SRK's fans too however, didn't back away from asserting their favourites credit. Comments expressing this read: "Get ready to see the greatest actor in the world in his cult classic again. SRK as Arjun was the highlight of the movie. His scenes were most special ❤️🔥 #KaranArjun", "In #KaranArjun film, #ShahRukhKhan did all the action sequences himself whether he wanted big action sequences or small ones" and "In Karan Arjun, #ShahRukhKhan’s performance stole the spotlight".

Karan Arjun will be theatrically re-releasing, this November 22. Will you be watching?