Salman Khan's youngest co-stars: Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul’s sons make Bollywood debut with Battle of Galwan

Social media is abuzz with love for television stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul’s children, Azai and Ivaar, who are set to make their debut in an upcoming film alongside none other than Salman Khan. Salman Khan, (inset) actors Shabbir and Kanchi with Azai and Ivaar,

Reportedly, the upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, will see the children playing the on-screen kids of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Azai and Ivaar first made their appearance in the recently released song Maatrubhumi.

The song's released on Monday, with Salman Khan sharing an adorable video featuring his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil. In the video, which was a message for his “chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts,” Salman and the children are seen listening to the song. Salman wrote, "This is for all the chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts and patriots. Happy Republic Day love your Maatrubhumi... Jai Hind @salmankhanfilmsmusic." Ayat and Ahil were reportedly elated as the video featured their real-life friends, Azai and Ivaar.

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, also shared on social media how excited her children were to see their best friends in the film alongside their 'Mama'.

The proud parents also celebrated the big moment. Sharing the song on his Instagram, father Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul wrote: “What an incredible experience to enhance the adventures of Azai and Ivarr ... .with the best team lakhiaapoorva and ofcourse the one and only, beingsalmankhan.”

Fans of the television power couple flooded the comments with wishes. One fan wrote, “Shabir going to watch this movie because of Azai and Ivaar and yes also for our India.” Another commented, “Super hit parents and hit kids. What a family.”



The couple’s friends in the industry also commented on the post. Close friend Genelia Deshmukh celebrated the debut news, sharing the song video and writing a heartfelt message: "My Darling Azai and Ivarr - Nothing makes me happier than seeing my baby boys and Ofcourse was fully teary-eyed - kanchikaul shabirahluwalia you did well guys - proud beyond words." Actor Ashish Chowdhary also sent his blessings to the young debutants.