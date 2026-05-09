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Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal trailer revisits India’s most controversial historical chapters

Sanjay Dutt revisits history, Sameera Reddy returns to the screen with Aakhri Sawal

Published on: May 09, 2026 01:15 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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After creating buzz with its teaser, Aakhri Sawal has unveiled its official trailer, giving audiences a deeper look into a political drama that takes on some of the country’s most sensitive and widely discussed historical events. Fronted by actor Sanjay Dutt, the film positions itself as a layered narrative that questions, confronts and revisits chapters of history that continue to spark debate even today.

Sanjay Dutt in Aakhri Sawal trailer

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film touches upon references to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Emergency, and the Babri Masjid demolition. The trailer presents these events through conversations, confrontations and opposing viewpoints, setting the stage for an intense socio-political drama.

Packed with stirring background music, dramatic visuals and tense exchanges, the trailer builds an atmosphere of conflict, curiosity and introspection. The film also aims to make cinema more accessible by incorporating integrated Indian Sign Language (ISL) support for deaf audiences, along with accessibility measures for visually impaired viewers.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda, Aakhri Sawal is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand serving as co-producers. The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Aakhri Sawal is slated to release in cinemas on 15 May 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

 
htcity sanjay dutt bollywood bollywood film bollywood actor amit sadh sameera reddy
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal trailer revisits India’s most controversial historical chapters
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal trailer revisits India’s most controversial historical chapters
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