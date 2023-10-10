Sanya Malhotra: Catfight in Bollywood a good PR peg, not a reality

Sanya Malhotra has worked with several women in her career, with Jawan being the latest example in the filmography. And she says it reinforces her belief that women stand united in Bollywood, further wiping away the perception of the existence of catfight in Bollywood.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Jawan

“The perception about the presence of cat fights is so boring. I started off with Dangal and then Pataakha. I get inspired by looking at all the amazing work that all these actresses are doing when a film does good,” Malhotra.

The 31-year-old adds, ‘As an audience member, I feel very happy, proud and inspired. It’s high time we support each other, it’s high time we celebrate our success together. I genuinely believe that success and work is in abundance. Aisa nahi hai ke bahut hi kum quantity mein kaam available hai ya humein ladh ladh ke kaam milega, ya hum successful ho payenge”.

For Malhotra, there is something for every actor in the film industry, which they can pick and shine due to their craft. She exclaims, “I feel very happy when I see security in women that I’ve worked with till now."

Giving an example of her latest film, Jawan, the actor shares, “I have found such a nice friendship with all the girls in Jawan. We have a messaging group, and we keep updating each other about our emotional state even post release. Even when we were shooting, we created so many good moments together."

“I cherish that I have very strong womanhood around me. Apart from working with wonderful women on set, I have some amazing women who inspire me in my life. Actresses indulged in a catfight might be a good PR peg, but it is not a reality. There are no catfights in the industry. I have seen women supporting each other around me, which really makes me happy,” she says, adding that it is what her film Jawan also reflects with its ensemble cast.

Opening up about the importance of having Jawan added to her filmography, she says, “I’m ecstatic with the response that the film has got”.

“Last year, for me, was such a roller coaster, in a good way. I shot back to back for films without taking breaks. In between, I missed out on so many personal events of mine. So, it is a culmination of all the hard work. When you see your work is being appreciated, you feel very good. And that is my takeaway from the Jawan success,” she ends.

