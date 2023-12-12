Sara Ali Khan is not starring with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, makers want fresh pairing

No, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are not teaming up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Contrary to all the rumours and speculations doing the rounds that the duo will share screen space after their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, a highly placed source in the production house which is bankrolling the franchise film denies it.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal.

“No, this news about Sara isn’t true,” we are told. In fact, the plan is not even to cast a female actor who has already worked with Aaryan before. “The makers are keen on a fresh pairing this time. The first film had Vidya Balan as the possessed woman, with Akshay Kumar playing a psychiatrist. Second one saw Kiara Advani with Aaryan, but then they also went on to do Satyaprem Ki Katha. So they don’t want to repeat anyone with him,” adds the source. No female actor has been finalised, we can confirm.

Their last outing, Love Aaj Kal, was an underperformer at the box office and also didn’t fetch favourable reviews from the critics. They were also rumoured to be dating at one point, but they never confirmed it on record, and the breakup too happened as per gossip. But they have often been spotted in the recent times meeting each other warmly, and Khan had even hinted at their breakup on a chat show. We tried reaching out to Aryan and Khan but they were unavailable for comment.

