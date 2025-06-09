Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino look reminds trolls of Saif Ali Khan in Humshakals: ‘Saif’s genes are way too strong’

After romancing her ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya onscreen in Sky Force, actor Sara Ali Khan is all set to return to theatres with Metro In Dino in a very different avatar. For the first time ever, Sara will be seen with short hair, a fringe and glasses in the Anurag Basu film, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. While their chemistry is cute, as seen in the film’s songs so far, it is Sara’s new look which has become the talk of the town. Some have compared her hairstyle to Kriti Sanon’s hairdo in Bhediya (2022) whereas others were reminded of Katrina Kaif’s look in Jagga Jasoos (2017). But the most unexpected comparison is that to Saif Ali Khan in Humshakals (2014). Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Yes, you read that right. Being compared to Katrina Kaif’s look in Jagga Jasoos and Kriti Sanon’s hairstyle in Bhediya was definitely a compliment. But drawing parallels between Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino avatar and Saif Ali Khan dressed up as a woman in Humshakals seems quite unconventional. Trolls have made viral reels and collages featuring Sara’s glimpses from the Anurag Basu film alongside Saif dressed as a woman for Humshakals.

For the uninitiated, Saif along with his co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor had worn women’s costumes and wigs for a few scenes in the Sajid Khan directorial. Interestingly, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan had described his look as ‘beautiful’ in a throwback behind-the-scenes video.

Comparing Sara and Saif, a social media user joked, “That’s how almost all daughters look . Dad versions but with frocks n Makup,” whereas another comment read, “19 20 ka hi farq hai🤣.” An internet user pointed out, “Saif’s genes are way too strong,” whereas another wrote, “Carbon copy 😂😂😂.” Meanwhile, some claimed that Saif looked like Bebo. One such comment read, “Saif is looking more like kareena kapoor 😂😂,” whereas another wrote, “Saif toh Kareena jaisi lag rha hai 😂.” Another netizen opined, “Saif is looking like a combo of Sara and kareena 😂.”

Also starring Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Saswata Chatterjee, Metro In Dino is set to release on July 4. What are your thoughts on Sara’s new look?