Shah Rukh Khan talks about reuniting with Deepika Padukone in King: ‘Pyaar toh zaroor hoga’

Almost 18 years ago, Deepika Padukone got a dream launch in Bollywood opposite the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, with Om Shanti Om (2007). The two won hearts with their dreamy chemistry and went on to become one of the most iconic pairings of Hindi cinema. Well, after leaving us in awe of their jodi once again with Pathaan (2023), Deepika and Shah Rukh are now all set to reunite in Siddharth Anand’s next film King . Also starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, the film is slated to arrive in theatres next year. Not much is known about the project, but SRK has now shared that King will have a lot of ‘pyaar’!

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with a grand fan meet-and-greet in Mumbai. At the event, talking about reuniting with Deepika Padukone in King , SRK shared, “Mere saath film mein Deepika Padukone bhi hai. Pyaar toh zaroor hoga!” Speaking about Siddharth Anand, who SRK has worked with in Pathaan , the actor shared, “Siddharth is a very, very organized director. I learned a lot. I didn’t know how to play an action hero before that. I have done a couple of action films, but when a director directs you and tells you certain things while you are trying to do a scene, you have to be smart enough to understand and take it from him.”

Shah Rukh went on to add, “I have never done ‘hero-hero’ massy films; maybe Karan Arjun (1995). Baazigar (1993) was a very evil character. Hence, whatever Sid told me, I imbibed that. As a matter of fact, it helped me do what I did in Jawan (2023). We have become friends now as we’ve been working for 2-3 years. What also transpired is that he understood how I’d like to create a new kind of macho hero. Also, he’s a very aesthetic director. He’s wonderfully aesthetic. Bahut sundar banata hai film ko.”

King marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 6th film together. How excited are you to witness this magical reunion?