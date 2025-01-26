Shah Rukh Khan's Republic Day message: ‘Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked Republic Day with a heartfelt message on his social media platforms. Emphasising the importance of India’s constitutional values, the actor urged citizens to contribute to building a nation future generations can be proud of. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media handles on Sunday to pen down a strong note on the occasion of Republic Day

Sharing an image of himself saluting the Indian tricolour, Shah Rukh wrote, “This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind.”

The message, simple yet powerful, resonated with millions, highlighting the essence of unity and progress in a rapidly evolving India. Known for his eloquence, SRK’s words struck a chord, encouraging reflection on the nation’s collective responsibilities.

Other prominent figures also extended their Republic Day greetings. Earlier in the day, actor Akshay Kumar, known for his patriotism, reminded fans of the sacrifices made for India’s freedom. He wrote, “Swatantrta keval humara adhikaar nahi, humari zimmedari bhi hai (Freedom is not only our right, but it is our duty as well) We’re free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let’s honour this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!”

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan contributed a poetic note, reflecting on the ideals that formed the bedrock of the nation. “India was built on a dream, where peace was the answer, not violence; where faith could be practised without fear; where voices could speak freely, and every idea had its place. In our collective hands rests the destiny of a nation that shines brighter with each passing day. Happy Republic Day to you all,” he wrote.

The day saw a wave of patriotism across social media, with wishes pouring in from celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, and Ram Charan among others. Each brought their unique voice to the occasion, celebrating the Republic while urging citizens to cherish and safeguard the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Shah Rukh Khan’s message, however, stood out as a reminder of the shared dream of a stronger, more inclusive India, inspiring millions to reflect on their role in shaping the nation’s future.