Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu, PM Modi to attend grand Kartavya Path parade today

Jan 26, 2025 7:32 AM IST

On Saturday, the central government announced the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards. The awards are one of India's highest civilian honours, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, the government has awarded 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. The President confers these awards at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March or April every year.

Check the full list of Padma Award winners here