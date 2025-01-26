Republic Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu, PM Modi to attend grand Kartavya Path parade today
Republic Day Live Updates: India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with the iconic parade at Kartavya Path set to lead the celebrations. The day marks 75th anniversary of India's Constitution coming into effect. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The Republic Day Parade at Kartayva Path will start at 10.30 am and showcase India's cultural diversity and military prowess through tableaux and marching contingents. State chief ministers and governors will celebrate the day with festivities in their respective state capitals....Read More
Republic Day 2025 | Key points
- The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial on Sunday morning.
- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest for Republic Day Parade 2025. Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade.
- The parade will then begin with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. The Republic Day Parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' with musical instruments from different parts of the country.
- The Republic Day Parade will also witness a march past by the Marching Contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy.
- Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Centre highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade.
- The Republic Day Parade will conclude with a ‘fly-past’ which is set to enthrall the audience with a breathtaking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters.
- The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of enactment of the Constitution in both English and Hindi.
Republic Day 2025 Live: Who were the Padma Award winners?
On Saturday, the central government announced the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards. The awards are one of India's highest civilian honours, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.
This year, the government has awarded 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. The President confers these awards at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March or April every year.
Check the full list of Padma Award winners here
Republic Day 2025 Live: Gallantry award winners to participate in Kartavya Path parade
Republic Day 2025 Live: The proud winners of India's highest gallantry awards will march in the Republic Day parade in Kartavya Path. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (retd).
The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but other than in the face of the enemy.
Republic Day 2025 Live: Indonesian contingent to march in Kartavya Path parade
Republic Day 2025 Live: A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital.
This will be the first time an Indonesian contingent will participate abroad in a national day parade.
President Murmu thanked Indonesian President Subianto for accepting the invitation to grace India's Republic Day celebration as Chief Guest.
Republic Day 2025 Live: Special guests begin arriving to watch Republic Day parade in Kartavya Path
Republic Day 2025 Live: Special guests begin arriving early Sunday morning to witness the Republic Day parade in New Delhi's Kartavya Path.
A Defence Ministry release said these special guests, around 10,000 people from different walks of life, are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government's schemes.
Republic Day 2025 Live: Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for the Republic Day parade
Republic Day 2025 Live: The Kartavya Path is closed for all vehicular traffic from 5 pm on Saturday until the end of the parade. Same will be applicable for Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10:30 am onwards.
The C-hexagon has been closed since 9:15 pm on Saturday and the commuters are advised to avoid the area.
Commuters have been advised to plan their journey and avoid areas along the parade route between 9:30 am to 1 pm on Sunday.
Passengers from North Delhi travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations are advised to allow extra time for their travels due to the possibility of delay.
Delhi Metro services will remain unaffected due to the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.
Republic Day 2025 Live: What is the route of the Republic Day parade?
Republic Day 2025 Live: The Republic Day 2025 parade will start at Vijay Chowk, go through the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and end at the Red Fort.
Traffic diversions will be in place on all the roads leading to the parade route, from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort.
Republic Day 2025 Live: What is the timing of the Republic Day parade?
Republic Day 2025 Live: The Republic Day parade in New Delhi's Kartavya Path will begin at 10.30 am and last around 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial on Sunday morning.
Republic Day 2025 Live: Who is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto?
Republic Day 2025 Live: President Prabowo Subianto is the fourth Indonesian leader to participate as the chief guest in India's Republic Day celebrations.
Subianto held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to strengthen bilateral relations.
He hails from a political family. Subianto's father, Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, was a prominent economist who served in the cabinet of President Suharto and Sukarno.
Subianto has become active on social media in recent times. His congratulatory phone call to US President Donald Trump went viral on social media.
Republic Day 2025 Live: PM Modi lauds President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day address
Republic Day 2025 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve address as "inspiring".
"An inspiring address by Rashtrapati ji, in which she highlights many subjects and emphasises the greatness of our Constitution and the need to keep working towards national progress," he said in a post on X.