In Republic Day greeting, US says ties with India to be 'defining relationship of 21st century'

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday sent his message of greetings to the people of India on Republic Day, saying his country recognises the significance of the Indian constitution as the foundation of the world’s largest democracy. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Washington DC. (X/@DrSJaishankar)(X/@DrSJaishankar)

He congratulated India on occasion of Republic Day and hailed the significance of the country's constitution.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in a statement issued by the State Department.

He said the partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio said.

Rubio also added that he looks forward to deepening the cooperation between both the countries in the year ahead, including by advancing joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage at an annual parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday as the country completes 75 years as a Republic.

India, the US, Australia and Japan came together 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. The coalition is now known as Quad.

The first Quad meeting of the new Donald Trump regime

The first meeting of the Quad group in the new Donald Trump regime was held hours after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

The meeting was attended by his secretary of state Marco Rubio, along with external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The foreign ministers of Australia and Japan were also present.

“Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

According to Jaishankar, the timing of the meeting underlined the priority the group has in the foreign policy of its member states. He also said the group's wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The EAM also held an hour-long bilateral meeting with Rubio, becoming the first foreign minister in the world to do so since his US counterpart took office.