S Jaishankar attends 1st Quad meeting in new Donald Trump era in US, meets secretary of state Marco Rubio

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the maiden Quad ministerial of the new Donald Trump administration. Soon after the meeting, he met the newly appointed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their first bilateral meeting, lasting for more than an hour. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Indian external affairs minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi at the State Department in Washington.(REUTERS)

S Jaishankar became the first foreign minister to hold a bilateral meeting with Marco Rubio.

The Quad meeting was also attended by foreign ministers, Penny Wong from Australia and Takeshi Iwaya from Japan.

Quad is a grouping of four countries aimed at maintaining peace and law and order in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Jaishankar pointed out that the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting took place within hours of the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration. According to him, this underlined the priority the group has in the foreign policy of its member states. He also said the group's wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good,” the EAM added.

The four Quad leaders posed for a group picture at the State Department towards the end of the hour-long meeting. However, they did not take any questions from the press.

The meeting was to reaffirm the importance of working with allies across the world on things that are important to America and Americans, Rubio told NBC News earlier in the day.

After their bilateral meeting post the Quad session, Rubio and Jaishankar appeared before a pooled press for a photo session, shaking hands and smiling at the cameras.

Jaishankar, who is here at the invitation of the US government to attend the presidential inauguration, also had a meeting with the US National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz at the White House.

India and France agree on maritime security in the Indian Ocean

In other news, India and France have agreed to explore opportunities for coordinated surveillance to counter threats to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The two countries also committed to support each other in maritime security engagements.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation such as implementation of the agreed framework of exchange of information through enhanced information exchange between Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, Gurugram and Regional Coordination Operations Centre, Seychelles and Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre, Madagascar in the IOR,” MEA said in a statement after the 7th India-France maritime cooperation dialogue held recently.

