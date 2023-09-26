Shahid Kapoor on people judging films basis box office: Earlier people would only say ‘achhi thi buri thi’, but now…

Shahid Kapoor, whose recent web projects Farzi and Bloody Daddy both did well, says the fact that they made it to the ‘most watched projects on OTT’ lists signifies that the number game will never go away, including box office. Actor Shahid Kapoor got rave reviews for Farzi and Bloody Daddy.

“Technically, that’s still box office! I don’t want to be naive. Box office signifies popularity, the size of your reach, how far you have reached , how many people have consumed your content. That is never going to change. However, I think different types of content are being accepted, maybe directors and actors, writers should feel less boxed in. There is a little more freedom to express yourself and do different things, without having a track record where you look back and say ‘only this kind of thing works’,” says the 42-year-old, who is set to be seen in a yet-untitled film with actor Kriti Sanon.

Talking specifically about people judging a film purely based on how much it earns in the first few days of it’s release, without watching it, he adds, “Sometimes even the audience might not even realise they are being psychologically converted into believing that every successful film is a good film. There was a time when it was purer... people would say ‘achhi thi, buri thi’ but now there are so many things they are aware of, now they play on your minds.”

As for 100-200-300 crore club talks seeping into their conversations, Kapoor says it is okay. “It is just where things are at right now, I am always thinking that the content should land. Trends would go, flavours would go, but a good film is a good film is a good film. So many people asked me ‘why are you doing a Farzi after Kabir Singh?’ It was because it was fantastic content,” he sums it up.

