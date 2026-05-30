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Shahid Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna over viral video of her stepping back as they posed; here's what happened

Actor Shahid Kapoor has finally addressed a viral video with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which led to rumours that they have ‘cold vibes’.

Published on: May 30, 2026 09:14 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have finally reacted to their recent viral video. During a promotional appearance for their next film Cocktail 2, Shahid was seen placing his hand on Rashmika's shoulder while posing for the paparazzi. She stepped back, a brief gesture that went viral and sparked chatter. From body-language analyses to fan theories, the internet had plenty to say about it.

Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Neither Shahid nor Rashmika commented on the speculation. But days later, now Shahid has finally addressed it with a touch of humour.

At another promotional event for the film, where their co-star Kriti Sanon was also present, Shahid referenced the viral moment while posing for photogs. He jokingly acted out the incident. Rashmika appeared entertained by the joke and responded with a smile. Check out the video here:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

body language viral video rashmika mandanna shahid kapoor kriti sanon
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Shahid Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna over viral video of her stepping back as they posed; here's what happened
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Shahid Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna over viral video of her stepping back as they posed; here's what happened
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