Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
Shakti Arora opens up on his exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: It was unexpected

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Jul 09, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Shakti Arora talks about bidding adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and what lies next for him

Actor Shakti Arora recently bid adieu to his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after being a part of it for over a year as the show took a leap. Ask him about the exit and he says, “It was unexpected because we were getting amazing TRPs. Getting 2.1 TRP during World Cup season isn’t a joke and no producer would think of taking a leap at such a junction. But whatever the call the channel had; they only know it.”

The 38-year-old reveals that he got the hint of his exit from outside. “I got the news from the media one-and-a-half months prior to when it happened. Although, I didn’t want to believe it, I had started preparing my mind,” he says, adding that even though he tried talking to the makers for a way around, it didn’t pan out. “I have been working in TV for a long time, but before this, I didn’t have the chance to be at the number one spot in the TRP list. With GHKKPM, we were on the top for three months from October 2023 to January 2024. And even when I said goodbye, we were at number 1. It was like winning the world cup for me,” he insists.

Ask Arora about his last day on set and he shares, “Till the last day and last shot, it wasn’t sinking in that the show was ending for me. When that moment finally came, a hollowness seeped in that ‘oh, it’s the last day, what next?’ For the next 5 days, I was just sleeping and taking out my tiredness.”

The actor shares that every time he leaves a show, he starts manifesting about the next one. “This time I am not. Now, I don’t want to fathom what I want to do. I want God to show me what he wants to give me. Let life be a surprise,” he says. So, is there a Bollywood dream on cards as well? “Obviously, every actor who comes in the industry wants to be a film actor. But it’s about getting opportunities, and if you get that, does it give you creative satisfaction, adds to your image and market value. If it isn’t happening, it’s not worth taking. It’s not like I haven’t received offers from films and OTT. I did get them but those offers were such that I knew they won’t benefit my career at all. So, I didn’t want to disappoint my audience,” he responds.

