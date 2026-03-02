Shanaya Kapoor entered the industry with Aankhon Ki Gustkahiyan last year where she was paired opposite actor Vikrant Massey and their age difference became a topic of discussion. In her latest release, Tu Yaa Main, she is paired opposite actor Adarsh Gourav, and the height difference between both of them has also been talked about. Shanaya Kapoor on Gen-z actors taking risks: It's not about proving anyone wrong

Both these casting are a bit away from the conventional norms in Bollywood, and Shanaya agrees that their whole generation of actors is enjoying to challenge these pre-conceived notions and rules. She says, “It's not about proving anyone wrong. I can speak about myself and I think as an actor, it is all about taking that risk, that's what excites me. If you read something and if you feel like, ‘this is something that I've done and let's go back into it’, I don't know how exciting that would be for me. I want to look at a scene and be thinking, ‘Oh my god, am I going to be able to pull this off or not? How do I pull this off? How do I find truth in this?’ Those are the things that excite me personally and I that's where you hope to create that magic and you see that little spark, when you try to do something new and not stay to doing the same thing.”

While risks are often not rewarded at the box office, Shanaya is hopeful because of the impact that Dhurandhar (2025) and Border 2 have had in the recent months. “It's an exciting time for all actors and for all creators right now too. The audiences are back in the theaters and it's a very exciting feeling. The audience had stopped coming for a bit. But now, even for international films, people are going in groups for a film like Marty Supreme as well, which is also exciting. That's the fun that I missed for a while as an audience. So, of course, as an actor, it's just more exciting, more motivating,” she ends.