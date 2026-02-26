Adarsh Gourav says people want to watch 'big ticket films such as Animal, Dhurandhar': Where will actors like me go?

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in Tu Yaa Main, has said that people should give such films "a chance to show what we've done with" it. Speaking with Zoom, Adarsh said that the film has been "very intelligently adapted and written and developed by Bejoy Nambiar and Abhishek Bandekar, adding that its "important that people watch smaller commercial films.” Adarsh Gourav spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Adarsh Gourav says people want to watch big ticket films Adarsh talked about the pattern the audience follows when watching films. “People want to go only for big ticket films post the pandemic. They want films like Animal, Border 2 or Dhurandhar. At the same time, I also feel like people need to show up in certain numbers for these films (smaller films). I'm not saying that these films should make an insane amount of money, but if they continue making big losses, then it discourages producers from experimenting with stories at all. Then all you will get to see is big films with big stars,” he said.

While Animal has been headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh starred in Dhurandhar. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh featured in Border 2.

Adarsh talks about actors like himself The actor continued, “Where will actors like me go? Where will the new actors go? OTT platforms also now have similar considerations. So, I feel like people will not be disappointed when they go for this. In fact, 9 out of 10 people who've written to me told me that they had a preconceived notion about the film. But when they watched it, it changed.”

About Tu Yaa Main The Bejoy Nambiar directorial starred Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. In the survival thriller, Shanaya features as a social media influencer, Avani aka Miss Vanity and Adarsh as Maruti aka Aala Flowpara.

Tu Yaa Main revolves around the social media influencers whose getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. It is the Hindi remake of the Thai film, The Pool.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, is helmed by Aditya Dhar. It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.