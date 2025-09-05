Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Shanaya Kapoor to play double role in Student of the Year 3?

ByAalokitaa Basu
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Shanaya Kapoor seems to be finally getting the dreamy Dharma debut she was promised, but with a very exciting twist

If Ahaan Panday's 8-year long wait for his debut made you shed a tear, there's also Shanaya Kapoor, who sustained a spate of bad luck for multiple projects that were pegged to be her debut. The first of the lot however, was Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, with Shanaya front and centre and Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada on either side. That film, was sadly shelved.

Shanaya Kapoor to play double role in Student of the Year 3?(Photo: Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor to play double role in Student of the Year 3?(Photo: Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

A few months back, it came to light that Shanaya would in fact, be starring in Student of the Year 3, the third installment of the franchise which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and eventually Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. But there's a catch!

Student of the Year 3 like it's other installments, isn't going to be a film, it'll be a series instead. And now if reports are to be believed, Shanaya will reportedly be playing a double role. A Miss Malini update reports, "Shanaya Kapoor is reportedly making her mark in Student of the Year 3 with a double role. The web series, directed by Reema Maya, begins filming April 20, bringing a fresh twist to Karan Johar’s hit franchise".

It is worth noting that Shanaya Kapoor finally made her debut this year starring opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The Santosh Singh directorial, despite it's fresh premise, failed to make any waves at the box office, with audiences largely glazing over the debutante's performance.The plot follows Jahaan, a visually impaired musician, and Saba, a visually impaired actress, who find connection on a train journey. Soon, they face the complexities of love through their shared experiences.

So will Shanaya be able to make her mark with this alleged double role in Student of the Year 3? As we wait on that, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is available for streaming on OTT.

