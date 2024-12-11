Shark Tank India makers clarify why Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was kicked out from Season 4

The judges, popularly known as Sharks from popular reality show Shark Tank India have addressed the controversy surrounding Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s exit ahead of its fourth season. Deepinder, who debuted as a shark in Season 3, will not return this season, fuelling widespread speculation online. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal debuted as a shark in season 3.

Season 4 recently commenced filming, with Anupam Mittal (People Group), Aman Gupta (boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO) reprising their roles as sharks. Joining them this season is newcomer Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba.

According to a report in India Today, when asked about the shake-up, Viraj humorously commented, “I’m only happy. Deepinder gaya toh mere ko jagah mil gaya (Because Deepinder left, I got the spot). I could write a thank-you note to Zomato."

Aman Gupta, a veteran shark since the show’s inception, dismissed claims that sponsorship influenced casting decisions. “There’s nothing like that. I’m the perfect example. I haven’t sponsored the show, and yet I’ve been here for four seasons. The makers chose us to be sharks, and I feel honoured. Sharks will come and go, but the essence of the show remains unchanged. Hopefully, I’m the exception to that (laughs),” he said.

Deepinder Goyal addressed his brief stint on the show during the ET Startup Awards, shedding light on his perspective. “I joined Shark Tank to challenge the prevailing startup culture, which often prioritises valuations and showmanship. I wanted to present a different narrative and showcase how startups should be built. It was a moral obligation I felt—to do it once and leave,” Goyal said.

When asked whether he would return, Deepinder candidly replied, “Unfortunately, I can’t. I heard Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank this time and kicked me out.”

Despite the drama, Shark Tank India 4 promises an exciting season with a new lineup and fresh energy. Actor and internet personality Sahiba Bali and comedian Aashish Solanki are set to host, bringing their charisma to the show.