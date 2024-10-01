Shark Tank India Season 4 shoot begins with four OG Sharks; Sahiba Bali, Ashish Solanki join as new hosts

Shark Tank India is finally back with its fourth season. After three seasons, the new installment is once again set to showcase innovative ideas and strategies associated with start-ups in India. (Also read: Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Anupam Mittal: ‘Mittal saab ki na umar ho rahi hai’) The shooting of Shark Tank India 4 recently started with Sahiba Bali as the new co-host.

Shark Tank India 4 shooting commences

The shooting of the first episode has started with Sharks: Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group; Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart; and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO. As the season progresses, new sharks will be added to the panel, the channel said in a press note.

This season brings new hosts to the mix with comedian Ashish Solanki and Youtuber/actor Sahiba Bali joining the fray. The promo shared by Shark Tank India's Instagram handle featured the Sharks and captioned its post as, “The stage is set! Shoot begins for #SharkTankIndia Season 4 Streaming soon on Sony LIV.”

This year's campaign for the show, "Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India," will feature passionate entrepreneurs and dreamers pitching their ideas to turn their aspirations into reality.

About Shark Tank India

In the third season of Shark Tank India, in addition to the six existing Sharks - Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal, six new Sharks were introduced. The new Sharks were Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, and Ronnie Screwvala. Rahul Dua continued to host the show.

Shark Tank India is an Indian Hindi-language business reality television series that aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The first season aired from December 20, 2021. The show features a panel of potential investors, called "Sharks," who listen to entrepreneurs pitch their business or product ideas. These self-made multi-millionaires evaluate the ideas and products and then decide whether to invest their money to help market and mentor each contestant.