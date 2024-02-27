Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Anupam Mittal, comments on the falling TRPs of Shark Tank: ‘Tum sab toh thande hi ho’

Ashneer Grover's stint as one of the sharks in the previous season of Shark Tank India made him a household name. The BharatPe founder attended Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology’s annual fest recently, where he took a dig at the low ratings of the ongoing season of Shark Tank India, and particularly at Anupam Mittal. He said that all of them are still in the process of ‘auditioning’ of sharks. The video of Ashneer talking was uploaded by a fan on X. (Also read: Ashneer Grover takes a jibe at 12 sharks in Shark Tank India Season 3: ‘Wish quantity solves for quality’) Ashneer Grover called Anupam Mittal an 'old man'.

What Ashneer said

During the college fest, Ashneer took a pointed dig at Anupam Mittal and said in Hindi, “Mittal saab ki na umar ho rahi he… Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thande hi ho sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega (Mittal sir is getting old…. The angry one has left, that’s a fact. Mr Mittal hasn’t said anything wrong. You all are so cold. Check the TRP of the first season and those of second and third season, you will know).”

'Third season ka TRP dekh lo'

He further added, “Jo pehle season mein chala gaya woh tha GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), aur tum sab teesre season mein bhi ‘audition’ hi kar rahe ho shark banne ki (The one who left was the GOAT, but you all are still auditioning to be the shark).” Ashneer's comments earned loud cheers from the students.

This is not the first time that Ashneer has taken a dig at the current season of the show. Back in November, he shared the promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 with the caption, “Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!”

Shark Tank India is the official Indian adaptation of the US show Shark Tank. Season 3 premiered on SonyLIV this January.

