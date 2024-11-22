'Shawnu Nigam': Shawn Mendes playing the harmonium has the internet on an endless pun run

The internet is forever and the (in)famy singer Shawn Mendes is experiencing, courtesy of a resurfaced clip of his, is among the latest specimens of this. The equation's pretty simple. It's Shawn, mid-concert, at the harmonium. The video shows him sitting in stance, belting out a few notes. Now how the notes came off, are a bit debatable at best. Some believed he aced the classical high pitch — something that doesn't really show up much in his own body of work. Others were pretty sure he needs to get some solid hours of practice in if he wants to give the Indian classical singers a run for their money. Now regardless of if Shawn's tryst with the harmonium impressed you or left you confused, what will have you in splits is the internet using this as an opportunity to go on an endless pun run. Shawn Mendes at the harmonium has the internet swirling in an endless pun run(Photos: X)

"What universe is this happening in😂😂😂" was the general vibe of the comments section, no matter where you may have chanced across this one-of-a-kind clip. What really has us in a chokehold however, are the punny name spins inspired from actual classical singing legends. Some of our favourites include: "Shawnu Nigam", "Kumar Shawnu", "Shawn Fateh Ali Khan", "Shawnker Mahadevan", "Pt. Ravi Shawnkar" and "Mendes Hasan Saab". Other chuckle-inducing intrusive thoughts read: "I thought he was gonna start singing kabhi khushi kabhi ghum" and "me waiting for him to start singing 'Maula mere Maula mere Maula mere Maula' ".

Speaking of Shawn's India connect, the singer is set to perform at the famed Lollapalooza music festival next year. Slated to take place on March 8 and March 9, 2025, this will mark his return to live stage shows after a gap of 2 years. The festival is set to take place in Mumbai.

What did you think of Shawn's harmonium moment?