Shazam actor Zachary Levi and Maggie Keating welcome first child together: ‘Can’t wait for you to meet our little man!’

Hollywood actor Zachary Levi and his partner Maggie Keating have become parents for the first time, celebrating the arrival of their son, Henson Ezra Levi Pugh, who was born on April 2. The joyful news was revealed on Instagram eight days later, by the couple on Thursday. Zachary Levi and wife Maggie Keating welcomed their first child on April 2

In a heartfelt joint post, the couple shared an intimate photograph showing their hands gently resting on baby Henson, who was pictured gazing up at his parents. The newborn wore a onesie that read, “Best thing to come out of 2025.” The caption read: “Henson Ezra Levi Pugh. Born into our world on 04/02/25. Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man!”

The Shazam! star had originally announced the pregnancy in December 2024 through another Instagram post. That announcement included an image from their baby’s ultrasound, alongside a beachside snap of Maggie embracing the actor. At the time, the 44-year-old expressed how long he had dreamed of fatherhood.

“I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father,” he wrote.

Zachary went on to share that, with this goal in sight, he made a conscious effort to evolve personally starting in November. He also acknowledged that a transformation was necessary in order to truly be prepared for the profound responsibility of parenthood. He explained that he embarked on a journey of deeper self-love and prioritised his wellbeing — physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. As he progressed, positive changes began to take root, leading to his relationship with Maggie, whom he described as “a wonderful woman on the same journey of self-discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me.”

The actor told his 1.4 million Instagram followers that both he and Keating were eagerly anticipating introducing “our little bambino” to the world, even though they were unaware of the baby’s sex at the time. “But I'll be stoked out of my mind either way,” he added with excitement.

He concluded the post by inviting fans to offer up name suggestions. “Keep ‘em original, but not TOO original,” Levi quipped. “We don’t need them being bullied more than their theatre-nerd father. ”