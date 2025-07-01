Sherlock's co-creator Mark Gatiss rules out any possibility of the show's return: ‘What would be the point’

It’s official! Popular British TV show, Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won’t be making a comeback — not with a reboot, not with a new cast, not at all. Mark Gatiss has ruled out the possibility of return of Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Mark Gatiss, co-creator of the hit BBC series and the man behind Mycroft Holmes, has shut down long-standing speculation about the future of the modern-day detective drama. Speaking to Collider at the International Global Series Festival while promoting his new project Bookish, Mark made it clear that the Sherlock chapter is closed.

“No,” he said when asked if a revival or reimagining could ever happen. “We had our go, and we struck gold with Benedict and Martin. I mean, there’s no… what would be the point? You’d just be doing it again,” he explained.

Created by Mark and Steven Moffat, Sherlock debuted in 2010 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series reinvented Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective for the digital age, with Benedict's high-functioning sociopath Sherlock and Martin’s war-veteran-turned-blogger Dr. Watson capturing global audiences across four seasons and a Christmas special.

The show’s mix of clever plotting, cinematic direction, and emotionally layered storytelling earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. But after its last episode aired in 2017, rumors of a revival have refused to die — until now.

Mark, who turns 60 next year, said he’s more interested in moving forward than revisiting past hits.

“I’m committed to doing this, and I’m very interested in doing new stuff, and Bookish is what I want to do. It’s great to tip your hat to what a wonderful thing it was, but also it’s lovely to move forward,” he said.

So for fans still holding out for another visit to 221B Baker Street — this is the end. Mark has made peace with it, and it’s time audiences do too.