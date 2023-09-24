Shershaah actor Bijay J Anand feels yoga helps him to live on zero-pressure

Actor Bijay J Anand asserts that as he has already seen success at a very young age in life, he has no hunger for fame at this point of time in his career.

Bijay J Anand on life and work

“When I started my career, I was in my 20s and tasted fame and adulation with films like Yash (1996) and super hit film Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Thaa (1998). Now, after more than two decades, and at 53 my focus is to take up roles that pep me and take my craft one notch up,” says the Shershaah (2021) and IB71 actor.

Anand feels that the industry he is a part of is known for adding pressure on actors and makers, but he has learnt the art of staying unaffected. “Being into yoga and meditation, for the longest, I have also been into teaching the same. So, I know and teach to live life on zero-pressure by accepting that the best is happening for that particular time in our lives. See, it’s all karma if you have balanced that than I don’t think there is scope for any stress in life.”

The Adipursh (2023) actor of late has been shuttling between busy city life and quiet days at his farmhouse. “Most of the time I am at my farm as it takes me closest to nature. Whenever I am needed for work, I travel else I like to be away from the city’s hustle and bustle. It helps me rejuvenate and stay positive all the time. I am working hard towards developing my farm into a healing centre or an ashram and I feel it will happen soon. Gradually I want to reduce my acting commitments, my work and staying at my centre more,” says the actor who is upbeat about his coming projects.

On the concluding note, Anand shares, “I have an interesting line up. I’ll be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and in Crakk. Both have characters that I enjoyed playing. Also, working with actors Akshay (Kumar), Vidyut (Jammwal) and Tiger (Shroff) is like working in your family. As they are among the actors known for their reformed lifestyle and being.”

