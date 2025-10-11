Shilpa Shirodkar’s birthday tribute to Amitabh Bachchan: ‘To the man I secretly…’

Amitabh Bachchan, the evergreen superstar of Bollywood, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, and fans and co-stars alike are showering him with love. Among the heartfelt wishes, one of his Khuda Gawah co-stars and Bigg Boss 18 fame, Shilpa Shirodkar, made a surprising revelation — she once secretly wanted to marry Big B! Shilpa Shirodkar’s birthday tribute to Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing her birthday greeting on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “To the man I secretly wanted to marry when I was a fan, and the man who taught me so much as a co-star! 😊 Wishing a fantastic birthday to Amit ji! May you continue to light up our screens for many more years!❤️ @amitabhbachchan.” Shilpa also posted two nostalgic pictures from the sets of their 1992 film Khuda Gawah. In one snapshot, she can be seen sharing a warm hug with Amitabh Bachchan, while the second monochrome picture features her in a police uniform, with Big B standing behind her.