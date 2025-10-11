Shilpa Shirodkar’s birthday tribute to Amitabh Bachchan: ‘To the man I secretly…’
On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd birthday, Shilpa Shirodkar shared a touching tribute, confessing she once dreamt of marrying the Bollywood legend
Amitabh Bachchan, the evergreen superstar of Bollywood, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, and fans and co-stars alike are showering him with love. Among the heartfelt wishes, one of his Khuda Gawah co-stars and Bigg Boss 18 fame, Shilpa Shirodkar, made a surprising revelation — she once secretly wanted to marry Big B!
Sharing her birthday greeting on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “To the man I secretly wanted to marry when I was a fan, and the man who taught me so much as a co-star! 😊 Wishing a fantastic birthday to Amit ji! May you continue to light up our screens for many more years!❤️ @amitabhbachchan.” Shilpa also posted two nostalgic pictures from the sets of their 1992 film Khuda Gawah. In one snapshot, she can be seen sharing a warm hug with Amitabh Bachchan, while the second monochrome picture features her in a police uniform, with Big B standing behind her.
Directed by Mukul S. Anand, Khuda Gawah starred Amitabh Bachchan as Baadshah Khan, an Afghan tribal warrior, and Sridevi in a dual role. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles. The epic drama tells the story of Baadshah Khan, who falls in love with Benazir, the daughter of a rival clan chief, after she defeats him in a game of buzkashi. She agrees to marry him on one condition: he must bring her the head of Habibullah, the man who murdered her father in India.
Khuda Gawah marked the third collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, following the hits Inquilaab (1984) and Aakhree Raasta (1986).