Shots fired at Kapil Sharma's restaurant In Canada 3rd time in four months; Bishnoi gang takes responsibility

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, was attacked for the third time on Thursday when unidentified gunmen fired multiple shots at the restaurant. Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post, warning the "general public" to stay away. Kapil Sharma

According to City News Vancouver, the Surrey Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire at Kap's Café, located on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, around 3:45 am. Videos circulating online showed multiple bullets hitting the cafe's walls and windows. A clip reportedly shot from inside a vehicle captured a man sticking his arm out of the window and firing at least half-a-dozen shots from a handgun. Staff were reportedly inside the café during the shooting, but no one was injured.

Kapil Sharma and his team have not yet issued a statement. Kap's Café was previously targeted on July 9 and August 7. Shortly after Thursday's shooting, a post attributed to Goldy Dhillon surfaced, stating, "Today's firing at Kap's Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly targeted celebrities over the years, including actor Salman Khan, with attacks on his Galaxy Apartment last year. Kap’s Café is located in a mixed-use building in Surrey’s Newton area, with retail outlets on the ground floor and residential apartments above. Police cordoned off the site while collecting evidence, even as children played nearby at a local daycare, highlighting the danger posed to families and the public.